Court docs: Oceanfront shooting suspect admits to firing into crowd

Nyquez Baker, 18, admitted to pulling out a firearm, shooting into a crowd and handing his gun off to another person during the Oceanfront shooting incidents.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three suspects who were charged in connection to a shootout at the Oceanfront last week made their first court appearances Monday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

Police are accusing 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. of opening fire after a fight escalated to a shooting on Atlantic Avenue and 20th Street. Eight people were hurt.

All three suspects were arrested over the weekend and face multiple charges.

Court documents say that Nyqez Baker admitted to having a gun on him, shooting into a crowd then passing the firearm on to another person.

Baker was charged with one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury and seven counts of malicious intent, stabbing, cutting wounding.

BREAKING: Court documents say Nyquez Baker admitted to shooting into a crowd. He also admitted to having a gun and handing it off to another person. Docs for Ahmon Adams say five men pulled out guns and a started shooting. #13NewsNow — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) March 29, 2021

Other documents allege that Ahmon Adams claimed that five men pulled out guns and started shooting. Adams and Dorsey face the same charges as Baker.

Bond was denied for Baker while bond for the other two suspects hadn't been set.

They all have preliminary hearings on May 27 at 8:30 a.m. Before that, another hearing to set attorneys for all three suspects is expected to take place on April 12.

Two other deadly shootings took place the night of March 26 -- one was a police shooting where an officer fatally shot 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. The other was an incident in the 300 block of 19th Street where a woman was struck by a stray bullet and died. Police identified her as 29-year-old Deshayla Harris.