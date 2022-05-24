x
Crime

Couple found dead at Loudoun County home, deputies say

According to deputies, there is no indication of any threat to the community.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at an Ashburn home Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the couple was found dead at home in the 20060 block of Old Line Terrace around 9:30 a.m. Deputies arrived after receiving reports of a man on fire seen leaping from a third-story window. 

Deputies say a man was found dead outside the home with burn injuries while a woman was found dead inside the residence. The cause of death for the man and woman has not been released. 

Investigators have not released any information regarding the identities of the man and woman or their relationship. Officials report that three children lived inside the home but were at school at the time. No other injuries have been reported. 

