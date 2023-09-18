Correctional officer facing charges after altercation with 15-year-old boy

A 55-year-old correctional officer from Woodbridge is charged with assault and battery after allegedly grabbing a teen by the neck.

MANASSAS, Va. — A correctional officer in Manassas has been charged with assault and battery after an altercation on Sunday with a 15-year-old boy, the Prince William County Police Department said.

On Sunday around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the Juvenile Detention Center located at 14973 Dumfries Road in Manassas to investigate a reported assault by a staff member on a juvenile resident of the facility.

According to police, their investigation revealed that around 2:45 p.m., a corrections office was speaking to a group of male juvenile residents when one of the boys, a 15-year-old, abruptly stood up.

Police said the correctional officer grabbed the teen around the neck leading to a struggle, before they were eventually separated by other staff members.

The teen had a minor abrasion. No other injuries were reported.

The police department consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and charges were filed.

The correctional officer was identified as Kelly Lorenzo Hines, 55, of Woodbridge. Hines is facing charges of assault and battery.

Hines was released on a court summons.