Fighting for justice during coronavirus: March for murdered Virginia mom canceled

The FBI and Virginia State Police are still asking for more information about the vicious 2017 murder of a young mother of two.

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Coronavirus in the commonwealth has now silenced an annual march for a murdered mother of two, whose heinous 2017 killing on Interstate 95 remains unsolved.

Sharayne Holland of Prince William County was only 26 when a gunman opened fire into her car.

Virginia State Police said Holland was returning home from a friend’s graduation party, after an argument developed between mutual friends at the gathering.

Both Holland and her friend, Tanna Gardner, traveled in the same car. They would not survive the onslaught of gunfire from another driver on the interstate.

Three years later, Holland’s parents said they felt paralyzed that an annual Richmond march to remember their daughter cannot move forward, because of coronavirus.

"You just feel helpless, like you can’t do anything," Wayne Holland said. "And this was a rally for justice for Sharayne," added her mother, Debbie Holland. "We had more than 100 participants involved, before the virus changed everything."



Supporters of the Holland family marched near the city’s historic Main Street Station, chanting, "Feel our pain, justice for Sharayne." Her parents are now pledging to reschedule the march when social restrictions ease.

Virginia State Police confirmed the murder investigation remains active.

"State police continue to aggressively pursue leads and information related to the case," VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email Friday. "We want to assure the family and public that the coronavirus pandemic has in no way slowed or hampered the investigation."