Three people shot, one dead near Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast DC

Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting.

WASHINGTON — A triple shooting near the Congress Heights Metro station left one man dead Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress Street and Alabama Avenue in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue.

Two men were found shot at the scene, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, another was found conscious and breathing and taken to a local hospital. A third victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound and was treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police say to be on the lookout for a grey Jeep with Maryland tags 3EH3903.

The victims in this shooting have not been identified. Homicide detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.