2 shot, 1 dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after two men were shot, one of whom died, in Southeast Tuesday evening.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, two men were found shot in the 400 block of Condon Terrace Southeast at 7:25 p.m.
Police said one of the men wasn't conscious or breathing at the time. The second man was conscious and breathing.
One of the men was pronounced dead. The other man's condition hasn't been released.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
No other information was immediately available.
