MANASSAS, Va. — A 35-year-old Manassas man has been arrested for 38 counts of felony animal fighting on Tuesday, after over 60 chickens were seized from his home in a cockfighting investigation.

According to authorities, animal control officers and police responded to Garcia's home in the 9000 blocks of Ellsworth Road in Manassas on February 6 after a community tip lead them to obtain a search warrant.

Once at the home, investigators seized 63 chickens and two dogs. Many of the chickens were found in "preparation for fighting" and various paraphernalia used to enhance fighting behavior were found throughout the home.

The investigation into Garcia's home revealed that the chickens were being bred, raised and housed for the purposes of being shipped elsewhere. Police said the alleged fighting activity did not occur at Garcia's Manassas home.

Beyond the chickens, two Great Pyrenees dogs were taken into a shelter due to inadequate care, but aren't said to be involved in any fighting activity.

Currently, all of the animals seized at Garcia's home are being held before civil court proceedings begin on April 15. The bond for Garcia has not yet been announced.



