City of Alexandria launches end-of-year safety strategy

The plan comes a year after Luis Mejia Hernandez, 18, was stabbed and killed in the Bradlee Shopping Center parking lot.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — With just two weeks left of school in the City of Alexandria, the police department has announced an end-of-school-year safety plan that includes an increased police presence in areas of concern.

Alexandria Police say the strategy will be applied throughout the city but will have a special focus on the Bradlee Shopping Center. In May of 2022, Alexandria City High School student Luis Mejia Hernandez was stabbed and killed following a brawl between 30 to 50 teenagers.

Mejia Hernandez was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A 16-year-old was arrested a week later and charged with murder for the incident.

"When the young student was killed, people were shocked and surprised," said Peter Roff to WUSA9. The thirty-year Alexandria resident says he is unsure who is to blame for the spike in youth violence that has prompted increased patrolling in the commercial space on King Street.

"It's sad that they need to increase patrols in the summer months because they are afraid don't have enough to do and they'll be out here causing problems," Roff added.

Customers and business owners in the shopping center shared similar concerns about fights among young people near the fast food restaurant where Mejia Hernandez was stabbed. With summer fast approaching, they are worried the situation will only get worse.

"They're going to have more patrolling because it is good for our employee's safety and customers because there is so much going on around this area. We need more security and protection," said Tesfaye the manager of Duck Donuts who says they welcome all the help they can get.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's a really good idea," said Margee Eife, a clinical therapist who works with youth in Alexandria. She says the best advice she can provide parents with the arrival of the summer months is, "Always know where your kids are. Get to know their friends, and get to know their friend's parents."