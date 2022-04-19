Church pastor arrested for sexual assault connected to one-on-one counseling sessions, police say

The victim told officers she was assaulted while at the Reconciliation Community Church in Manassas between March 8 and March 10.

MANASSAS, Va. — A church pastor in Prince William County is facing charges after a woman reported being sexually assaulted during counseling sessions.

According to a press release from the Prince William Police Department, the victim, an unidentified 20-year-old woman, told officers she was assaulted while at the Reconciliation Community Church in Manassas between March 8 and March 10.

Investigators say the church's pastor, 76-year-old John Rodger Peyton, invited the victim into his office for one-on-one counseling sessions.

The victim told officers Peyton inappropriately touched her during two separate counseling sessions.

Peyton was arrested on April 15. He faces charges of sexual battery and assault and battery.

