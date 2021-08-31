DC man accused of stabbing a woman to death in front of her child pleads guilty

The traumatic murder happened in the Fort Totten neighborhood, on August 31, 2021.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death in front of her child.

The traumatic murder happened in the Fort Totten neighborhood, on August 31, 2021. Christian Monge, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed. The plea is connected with the heinous stabbing of 30-year-old Brittanie Clark, a mother of three. There were several bystanders, including children to witness Clark’s murder.

According to Monge’s plea agreement, his girlfriend accused Clark of having romantic feelings towards him. Monge’s girlfriend confronted Clark about her suspicions. What began as an argument, led to a physical altercation between the two women. The fight happened in front of various witnesses, including several children.

The incident didn’t end with the two women fighting. Monge intervened, but didn't stop the fight. Instead he proceeded to stab Clark 13 times. This all unfolded as Clark’s young daughter stood by and watched.

The case doesn’t name Monge’s girlfriend or if she will face any charges for the altercation that led up to Clark’s death.

Monge’s sentencing is currently set for November 20, 2023.