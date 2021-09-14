x
Child struck in hit-and-run outside of Montgomery County middle school

A child has been hit by a car in an apparent hit-and-run in Montgomery Village, Maryland, just outside of a middle school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A child has been hit by a car in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland, just outside of a middle school.

The age and gender of the child have not yet been confirmed, however, police said that the injures are minor.

There is also no confirmed, identifying information about the driver responsible for running into the child at Montgomery Village Middle School, or their vehicle at this time.

WUSA9 will update this story when additional information is confirmed by our newsroom.

