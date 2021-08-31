Police: 2-year-old child, mother shot while sitting in car in Southeast DC

The mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people, including a woman and child, were shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from D.C. Police, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Howard Road.

In a press conference Tuesday night, Police Chief Robert Contee said the shooting injured a mother and a 2-year-old child who were in a car. The car was found on Stanton Road following the shooting. The mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.

A third victim later arrived at a hospital asking for help. That victim is expected to be okay.

According to Contee, the investigation is in the preliminary stages and very little is known. No suspect information has been released but Contee has said it is possible there was more than one shooter.

Officers are asking anyone with information or video from the area around the time of the shooting to call (202) 727-9099.

Here’s a close up view of the car where @DCPoliceDept says they found a mother and her 2-year-old son suffering from gunshot wounds.



You can see the back window shattered and windshield wipers still going.



Thankfully—the chief said both are expected to survive. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/o9bk3mvFJH — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) September 1, 2021

