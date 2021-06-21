Man shot, killed in Charles County; Sheriff's deputies investigating

The Charles County Sheriff's Office are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Charles County Sunday night, and sheriff's deputies are investigating to figure out exactly what happened.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 3099 Livingston Road, near Bryans Road for a reported shooting. Responding deputies found a 25-year-old man shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not yet been identified by the sheriff's office.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what led to the deadly shooting, and have not released any information about who may have shot the man.

Additional information was not immediately available Monday morning.