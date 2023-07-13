Cold case: Man arrested for woman's 1979 murder in Charles County

Vickie Lynn Belk's body was discovered off Metropolitan Church Road in Bryans Road, Maryland, on Aug. 29, 1979.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A decades-old mystery is solved in Charles County, and a family desperate for answers finally has some closure.

Forty-four years after Vickie Lynn Belk's body was discovered off of Metropolitan Church Road in Charles County on Aug. 29, 1979, the sheriff's office announced an arrest in the case on Thursday.

Investigators arrested Andre Taylor for Belk's murder. Taylor was just 18 at the time. Police say the two were not known to each other.

In honor of Belk, her family established a The Vickie Lynn Belk Foundation, which is still active today. The foundation provides scholarships, in Vickie’s name, to students in Alexandria.

The Belk family is well-known in Alexandria. Vickie Belk had an 8-year-old son at the time she was killed. The son has since gone on to a career in criminal justice as a United States Attorney.

Vickie's mom, Maydell Belk, was a lifelong Alexandria resident who was active in the Civil Rights movement. Maydell Belk joined a lawsuit in 1959 that forced the desegregation of schools in Alexandria.