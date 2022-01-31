Doorbell video shows armed suspects forcing their way into NE DC home

Police say the two suspects forced their way inside and stole property from the couple.

WASHINGTON — A terrifying moment for one Northeast D.C. couple was caught on a home surveillance camera. Now, police are hoping to use the doorbell video to find the people responsible.

Two masked suspects followed the couple into their home in the 4900 block of Jay Street Northeast Thursday night, according to police. As the couple entered their home, the two men, armed with a handgun, forced their way inside and stole property from the house.

Police did not specify what was taken from the home, but the suspects left a short time later. No injuries were reported.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives released the video to the public and asked for help identifying two people of interest in this case.

