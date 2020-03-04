GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 35-year-old Gaithersburg man shot and killed his estranged wife, and her 18-year-old neighbor in Carroll County, before returning home and killing himself, police said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at a home in the 7900 block of Bennett Branch Road in Mount Airy on Thursday.

Authorities said Joseph Zujkowski drove to his wife's home, shot and killed her with a rifle before shooting her neighbor who tried to run into the yard of a nearby neighbor.

The wife was identified as Heather Zujkowski, authorities said. The neighbor, identified as Noah Homayouni, is a South Carroll High School student who was outside the house and lived next door. It's unclear why Homayouni was shot.

Joseph Zujkowski fled the scene before going back to his Gaithersburg home and killing himself. When police got to his home, he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Heather Zujkowski had three children between the ages of 5 and 12 who lived with her, officials said. Authorities said the children were not harmed.

The Zujkowskis were separated, and a protective order against Joseph Zujkowski expired in January, sheriff's office officials said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Joseph Zujkowski or the incident are asked to contact Detective Owens at aowens@carrollcountymd.gov, or 410-386-2571.

