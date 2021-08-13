Police: Multiple suspects carjack SUV in Temple Hills, steal victim’s dog

The carjacked vehicle is a black 2018 Acura MDX SUV with Maryland tags 5DY8314. The victim says his dog is a two-year-old Staffordshire Terrier named Bella.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Just after midnight Friday, officers responded to a scene in Temple Hills, Maryland after an SUV was carjacked and the victim’s dog was taken, too.

The victim told officers that he was carjacked at gunpoint by multiple suspects in the 2300 block of Anvil Lane. The carjacked vehicle is a black 2018 Acura MDX SUV with Maryland tags 5DY8314.

The victim said their dog, named Bella, is a two-year-old Staffordshire Terrier.

If anyone has information about this case or may have seen Bella, they are asked to call 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0036577.