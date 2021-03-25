A carjacking victim was shot at, but unharmed. His clothes tell a different story

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A carjacking at a Bladensburg gas station last week left a driver's sweatshirt dotted with bullet holes, Prince George's County police said. Miraculously, the victim was unharmed.
The driver was filling up his car at a gas station on Annapolis Road on March 17 at around 1:30 a.m., PGPD said in a release. When he was about to step back into the car, a video released by the Prince George's County police department shows a suspect stepped out of a car at a nearby gas pump and demanded the victim's car at gunpoint.
The two men got into a brief struggle and that's when the suspect shot at the victim, PGPD said. The rounds went straight through the victim's clothing, leaving him with no injuries, according to PGPD.
One suspect sped off in the victim's car, a 2019 white Kia Forte, while the other suspects drove off in the car they arrived in, a dark gray, four-door Nissan Altima, drove off, the video shows.
As of last month, car thefts in D.C. had increased by more than 70% from this time last year, according to DC Police. The district is starting a task force to try and fix the problem.
Here are a few safety tips to avoid carjackings:
- Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking
- Park in well-lit, high traffic areas.
- Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle
- Limit your use of devices that may distract you, such as cell phones and headphones
- Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle
- Don't be afraid to call 911 if something seems suspicious.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 21-0012030.