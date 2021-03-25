x
Crime

A carjacking victim was shot at, but unharmed. His clothes tell a different story

A few millimeters may have saved his life.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A carjacking at a Bladensburg gas station last week left a driver's sweatshirt dotted with bullet holes, Prince George's County police said. Miraculously, the victim was unharmed.

The driver was filling up his car at a gas station on Annapolis Road on March 17 at around 1:30 a.m., PGPD said in a release. When he was about to step back into the car, a video released by the Prince George's County police department shows a suspect stepped out of a car at a nearby gas pump and demanded the victim's car at gunpoint.

The two men got into a brief struggle and that's when the suspect shot at the victim, PGPD said. The rounds went straight through the victim's clothing, leaving him with no injuries, according to PGPD.

Credit: Prince George's County Police Department
Bullet holes pierced the carjacking victim's sweatshirt, leaving him unharmed


One suspect sped off in the victim's car, a 2019 white Kia Forte, while the other suspects drove off in the car they arrived in, a dark gray, four-door Nissan Altima, drove off, the video shows.

As of last month, car thefts in D.C. had increased by more than 70% from this time last year, according to DC Police. The district is starting a task force to try and fix the problem.

Here are a few safety tips to avoid carjackings:

  • Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking
  • Park in well-lit, high traffic areas.
  • Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle
  • Limit your use of devices that may distract you, such as cell phones and headphones
  • Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle
  • Don't be afraid to call 911 if something seems suspicious.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 21-0012030.

