Carjacking at a BMW dealership in Fairfax Co. under investigation

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are still on the lookout for a suspect after a carjacking at a BMW dealership in Fairfax County on Saturday.
Around 6:00 p.m., officers with the Fairfax County Police Department found the stolen car unoccupied after it was taken from a dealership located in the 8400 block of Lee Highway in Merrifield.
The police department received a call for service regarding the carjacking at 5 p.m.
Investigators claim the suspect was spotted fleeing in a white BMW SUV.
The suspect is described as a slim man standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a blue medical mask.
Anyone with information on this carjacking is asked to call 911.
