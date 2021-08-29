Carjacker races away from police, crashes into several parked cars in Southeast DC

An adult male and a juvenile male were taken into custody, police said.

WASHINGTON — Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Prince George’s County Police caught an armed carjacking unfolding. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver raced into D.C., police said.

The car was put to a stop when it barreled into parked curbside cars near Pennsylvania Ave and Southern Ave in Southeast, splattering debris on the road.