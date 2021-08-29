Carjacker races away from police, crashes into several parked cars in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Prince George’s County Police caught an armed carjacking unfolding. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver raced into D.C., police said.
The car was put to a stop when it barreled into parked curbside cars near Pennsylvania Ave and Southern Ave in Southeast, splattering debris on the road.
None of the vehicles hit were occupied. An adult male and a juvenile male were taken into custody. The adult male suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to police.
