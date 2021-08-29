x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Carjacker races away from police, crashes into several parked cars in Southeast DC

An adult male and a juvenile male were taken into custody, police said.
Credit: WUSA9 Zach Merchant

WASHINGTON — Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Prince George’s County Police caught an armed carjacking unfolding. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver raced into D.C., police said. 

The car was put to a stop when it barreled into parked curbside cars near Pennsylvania Ave and Southern Ave in Southeast, splattering debris on the road. 

None of the vehicles hit were occupied. An adult male and a juvenile male were taken into custody. The adult male suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to police. 

RELATED: Police: 3 teens, one as young as 13 years old, arrested in DC on armed carjacking charges

RELATED: Police: Taxicab driver fights off attempted carjacker with help of witnesses

RELATED: With the uptick in carjackings in Prince George's Co., this new ad wants to spread awareness

RELATED: 200+ carjackings in DC area, dozens of juveniles arrested so far this year

RELATED: Couple trying to sell their car online gets carjacked at gunpoint, suspect arrested

RELATED: Police: Multiple suspects carjack SUV in Temple Hills, steal victim’s dog

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.