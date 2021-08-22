Caregiver killed by resident at Silver Spring group home, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 62-year-old caregiver at a group home in Silver Spring died Saturday after a resident of the facility assaulted him, according to Montgomery County Police.
Officers say they responded to the group home on Carona Court in Silver Spring at around 7:30 p.m.
They found the victim, Fokam Henry Sigala, unresponsive on the floor. Sigala was pronounced dead on the scene.
In a preliminary investigation, police found that the resident, 27-year-old Edward Opeoluwa David, allegedly physically assaulted Sigala, causing him to become unresponsive and die.
The residence is a group home for adult men who need living assistance, police said.
David has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to MCPD. He was brought to the Central Processing Unit, where he is waiting for a bond hearing, police say.