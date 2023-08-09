x
Crime

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy inside stolen car in DC

Police are looking for a stolen black Toyota Highlander with DC plate GS-9202.

WASHINGTON — Police say a 2-year-old boy was inside a car stolen in D.C. Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers are asking for the public's help to find the stolen car.

The black Toyota Highlander with DC license plate GS 9202 was stolen in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast D.C., police said in a tweet Wednesday.

Soon after DC Police tweeted out the initial information, an AMBER Alert was issued for the child and the car. 

The child, identified as Kaleb Scott, was last seen wearing a blue Allstate shirt, blue shorts, white socks, red sandals. Police say Kaleb wears his hair in cornrows. Anyone who may have information about where the car or the child is should call 911 immediately. 

Credit: MPD
Credit: MPD

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

