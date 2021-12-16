x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man crashes into Maryland home after getting shot, destroys garage door

The man barreled into the home in Brandywine Thursday night. Luckily, no one was inside.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot and crashed a car into a garage in Maryland Prince Georges Police Department said.

Just after 6 p.m., Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) responded to the 8000 block of Grayden Lane in Brandywine, Maryland for a report of a crash into a home. 

When Charles County Fire and Prince Georges fired arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a home, luckily there were no one home at the time of the crash, according to police. 

PGPD did confirm the driver of the car, a man, was shot and has serious injuries. Police do not have a suspect or a lookout in this case so far.

The man was taken out of the car and flown to a local hospital via Maryland State Police Helicopter. 

RELATED: Person fires shots at Silver Spring home, police search for suspect

RELATED: Baltimore officer in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police say

RELATED: Police: Teen boy shot in Montgomery County

RELATED: Driver shot, carjacked in Southeast DC; police investigating

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

13-year-old Fairfax County teen charged for attempted sexual battery and abduction of classmate