Man crashes into Maryland home after getting shot, destroys garage door

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot and crashed a car into a garage in Maryland Prince Georges Police Department said.
Just after 6 p.m., Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) responded to the 8000 block of Grayden Lane in Brandywine, Maryland for a report of a crash into a home.
When Charles County Fire and Prince Georges fired arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a home, luckily there were no one home at the time of the crash, according to police.
PGPD did confirm the driver of the car, a man, was shot and has serious injuries. Police do not have a suspect or a lookout in this case so far.
The man was taken out of the car and flown to a local hospital via Maryland State Police Helicopter.
