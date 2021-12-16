Man crashes into Maryland home after getting shot, destroys garage door

The man barreled into the home in Brandywine Thursday night. Luckily, no one was inside.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot and crashed a car into a garage in Maryland Prince Georges Police Department said.

Just after 6 p.m., Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) responded to the 8000 block of Grayden Lane in Brandywine, Maryland for a report of a crash into a home.

When Charles County Fire and Prince Georges fired arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a home, luckily there were no one home at the time of the crash, according to police.

#Breaking car into home on 8000 Grayden Lane in Brandywine MD. 1 adult male transported with serious injuries, flown by MSP helicopter. Police still trying to determine how this happened. #Sky9 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Sn1DxYEOwp — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) December 17, 2021

PGPD did confirm the driver of the car, a man, was shot and has serious injuries. Police do not have a suspect or a lookout in this case so far.