Capitol Police motorcycle officer struck by van whose driver didn't have a valid permit, department says

The officer was airlifted from the crash scene to a hospital in the Washington DC area.

WASHINGTON — A Capitol Police motorcycle officer has been airlifted after a crash involving a vehicle whose driver did not have a valid permit, according to the department in a Twitter statement.

Capitol Police did say the crash happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and C Street, Southwest.

The driver of the white van stayed at the scene after the officer was struck, according to Capitol Police.

The driver of the van was arrested because he was driving without a valid permit.

Traffic has been impacted by the crash at Washington Avenue between 2nd and D Streets, SW -On-ramp to I-395 off of Washington Avenue, SW.

What led to the crash involving the officer is not known at this time.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.