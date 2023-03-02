Canada Goose coat robberies bring warning from George Washington University

"These jackets are very expensive, and our community should be mindful while wearing them, even in very public spaces," the school said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Officials at George Washington University are warning the community after a string of robberies involving Canada Goose jackets.

In a campus advisory email, university officials said robberies have not occurred on campus. The advisory said two robberies took place near the Foggy Bottom campus on Wednesday.

"Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished," the email says. "These jackets are very expensive, and our community should be mindful while wearing them, even in very public spaces."

Canada Goose's website lists coats for as much as $1,400.

"I know a lot of students have the Canada Goose, which is probably why there are a lot of robberies happening," said recent GW grad Shier Levy on the university campus.

One victim who was robbed for the coat did not want to go on camera or be named, but they said the experience was terrifying.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, one of the robberies happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 24th Street Northwest. The suspect approached a woman and demanded her coat at gunpoint. The woman gave up her coat and the man left in a white Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tags, police said.

The suspect is described as a man of between 35 and 40 years old. He is thought to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build. Police say he was wearing all black.

An MPD report from last month says a Howard University student was robbed of his coat while walking to school. The student told police he refused to give up his coat and was assaulted by a group of three people.