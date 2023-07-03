19-year-old pleads guilty to Rockville rape

Caden Riley, who was 18 at the time of the rape, pleaded guilty on Friday.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl last year, the Maryland State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

On April 16, 2022, officers with the Rockville Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Glenmore Terrace near Lakewood Elementary School for the report of a rape.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, told police that she had gone for a walk around 8 p.m. and eventually stopped at a pedestrian bridge where she sat down to watch cars pass through underneath.

While she was sitting at the bridge, a man, later identified as Riley, approached on a bicycle.

After a conversation, the girl got up to go home. That's when police said Riley grabbed the girl around her neck and choked her until she was unconscious.

That's when the sexual assault occurred.

After, the victim called her mother to pick her up and she told her about what happened, and the police were called.

Officers who searched the area found someone who matched the description the victim gave police – Riley.

According to court documents, Riley would not tell police what happened, but he expressed remorse for what he had done.