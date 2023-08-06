Bystander shot and killed outside deli market in DC

Police say a person of interest has been detained and a weapon recovered.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a fight between three men led to a deadly shooting in Northwest D.C. on Thursday.

At 1:15 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1900 block of 7th Street NW for the sound of gunshots.

Responding officers happened to already be in the area, about a block away near the Howard Theatre at the time of the shooting, according to police.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said they immediately provided first aid, and DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

According to the police commander on scene, the incident began with a fight between three men inside of a deli market, which spilled out into the street. A gun was then fired, striking a bystander in the area.

"It doesn't appear from watching the video that we've recovered at this time, that our victim in this case was involved in the original dispute at all," said Commander Boteler. "We believe that he was somebody who was just out in the block enjoying the day."

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Police are unsure if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Commander Boteler provides an update to the shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/KpvBKgOpbe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 8, 2023

This is the second shooting stemming from an altercation inside a D.C. market in recent days, according to investigators.

Due to the MPD investigation, the below locations will be closed until further notice:

1800-1900 Blocks of 7th Street, NW between Florida Avenue and S Street, NW (North/Southbound)

WMATA is rerouting bus services