Man shot in the neck dies in Southeast DC

Homicide detectives are still investigating. No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man shot in the neck Thursday night has died, sparking a homicide investigation in Southeast D.C.

According to Seventh District watch commander Lt. Dien-Long Tran, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1400 block of Bruce Place Southeast around 9:40 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person. Responding officers found a man shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police and homicide detectives are conducting an investigation. Police found shell casings on the scene, but so far have not released any suspect information. No arrests have been made in this case.

The victim in this case has not yet been identified.

About an hour after this shooting, DC Police responded to another shooting in Southeast D.C. In that shooting, a man was found shot dead in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast. Police are also investigating that shooting as a homicide. There is no indication the two shootings are related.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting or the shooting on 4th Street Southeast is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.