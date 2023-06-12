Men use brick to carjack driver in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two men who they say carjacked a driver by smashing their window and pulling them out of their SUV. Detectives are asking for the public's help to find the men responsible.
DC Police officers were called to the 2400 block of L Street Northwest for a report of an armed carjacking on Saturday. Investigators learned that around 4:20 a.m., the suspects approached the driver. One of the suspects broke the window with a brick and the two men pulled the driver out of the window and took off in the SUV.
The vehicle was described as a black Ford Expedition. It was last seen displaying Maryland tag 1FC8022. The suspects and the victim's vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras.
Images from the surveillance video can be seen below.
Anyone who can identify the two men, or may know where they are, is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. The police department offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a violent crime in D.C.
