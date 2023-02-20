Juvenile attacked, robbed outside Gaithersburg middle school

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A juvenile was attacked and robbed outside of a middle school in Gaithersburg, Maryland, the Montgomery County Police Department said Monday.
Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to Shady Grove Middle School located at 8100 Midcounty Hwy. for a report of a robbery.
Police said they found a juvenile victim who suffered minor injuries during the assault.
According to the police department, the juvenile was in the field behind the middle school when several other juveniles approached him. That's when they hit the boy and stole his property.
Police did not say what the attackers took from the victim.
No suspects have been arrested.
No other information was immediately available.
