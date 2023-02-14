15-year-old accused of stealing 2 Hyundais in Woodbridge arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the thefts of two Hyundais in Woodbridge, the Prince William County Police Department said Tuesday.
At 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Constellation Place for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The police department said officers tracked the vehicle to the area of Potomac Mills Circle near Telegraph Road, and they initiated a traffic stop.
Police claim the driver did not stop and continued driving before striking a sign along Potomac Mills Road, where they say the driver got out and ran away on foot.
The driver was taken into custody after what police called a lengthy foot chase.
According to police, the investigation revealed the suspect broke into the vehicle, which was a Hyundai Sonata, by smashing a window. He was then able to start the vehicle and drive away.
Detectives found that the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, had stolen a Hyundai Elantra that was reported missing earlier that morning, the police department said.
Both vehicles were recovered.
The boy, who is from Woodbridge, was arrested and is being charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of felony eluding, one count of hit-and-run, and one count of reckless driving.
WATCH NEXT: Thieves target Kias, Hyundais; Congressman contacts Google, TikTok about theft tutorial videos
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.