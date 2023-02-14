15-year-old accused of stealing 2 Hyundais in Woodbridge arrested

The boy is accused of stealing the two cars on the same day.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the thefts of two Hyundais in Woodbridge, the Prince William County Police Department said Tuesday.

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Constellation Place for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The police department said officers tracked the vehicle to the area of Potomac Mills Circle near Telegraph Road, and they initiated a traffic stop.

Police claim the driver did not stop and continued driving before striking a sign along Potomac Mills Road, where they say the driver got out and ran away on foot.

The driver was taken into custody after what police called a lengthy foot chase.

According to police, the investigation revealed the suspect broke into the vehicle, which was a Hyundai Sonata, by smashing a window. He was then able to start the vehicle and drive away.

Detectives found that the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, had stolen a Hyundai Elantra that was reported missing earlier that morning, the police department said.

Both vehicles were recovered.