Bowie Police search for man wanted for attempted murder in robbery

BOWIE, Md. — Police are searching for a 19-year-old man who they say fired shots at someone and stole their dirt bike at a gas station in Bowie on Saturday.

According to the police department, officers were called to the Triangle K gas station at 15300 Old Chapel Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation determined that multiple shots were fired during an armed robbery. A man was trying to sell a dirt bike to another person, possibly related to Maxwell. Police said the shooter, identified by police as Maxwell, left on the red dirt bike, and the other person ran off into the woods. Police have released no additional information about that second person.