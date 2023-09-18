No credible threat after Bowie High School locked down

Someone had claimed there was a bomb at the school and a student had a rifle.

BOWIE, Md. — A lockdown at Bowie High School was lifted after a threat of violence was called in on Monday, the Bowie Police Department said. Police said that threat is not credible.

Around 1:45 p.m., a call came in claiming there was a bomb at the school and that someone had a rifle.

The school went into lockdown while police investigated.

The police department said that no devices have been found, and they believe the threat was not credible. The lockdown was lifted.

No suspect is in custody.

No other details have been released.