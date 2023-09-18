x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

No credible threat after Bowie High School locked down

Someone had claimed there was a bomb at the school and a student had a rifle.

More Videos

BOWIE, Md. — A lockdown at Bowie High School was lifted after a threat of violence was called in on Monday, the Bowie Police Department said. Police said that threat is not credible.

Around 1:45 p.m., a call came in claiming there was a bomb at the school and that someone had a rifle.

The school went into lockdown while police investigated. 

The police department said that no devices have been found, and they believe the threat was not credible. The lockdown was lifted.

No suspect is in custody.

No other details have been released.

RELATED: Stafford High School dismisses students after threat

RELATED: Police investigate bomb threat in DC

WATCH NEXT: False threats to 3 different schools in Stafford County

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out