Bowie police investigate hate crime stabbing outside a Giant grocery store

BOWIE, Md. — Bowie Police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing being classified as a hate crime after the suspect reportedly made degrading remarks about an interracial couple.

The stabbing happened outside of a Giant grocery store in the 15400 block of Annapolis Road around 11:30 a.m. and the man who was stabbed is expected to be fine.

A black man reportedly approached the mixed-race couple - a black man and a white woman -- after they bumped grocery carts, made degrading comments about their relationship then stabbed the man, according to police.

Bowie Police confirmed that the remarks from the suspect were about the couple being from different races and that the victim stepped in front of the suspect to protect his partner when the suspect went toward her with a pocket knife.

This is an active investigation and the Bowie Police Department is reminding the community that intolerance will not be tolerated.

"Hate truly has no place here in Bowie, Maryland, and we stand firm in upholding service with integrity to such a wonderful city," Bowie Police said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored Mitsubishi SUV, according to police.