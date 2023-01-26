Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools

Four schools went into “Secure the Building” status Thursday due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School.

MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School.

Officials say "Secure the Building" status means no one is allowed to enter or exit the building until further notice, however, inside activities continue as normal.

The Manassas City Police Department (MCPD) investigated the threat.

Schools were asked to remain in "Secure the Building" status until given the all clear by law enforcement.

Osbourn High remained in that status while the rest of the schools dismissed as usual with a high police presence. All school dismissals were monitored by MCPD.

After exhaustive police and K-9 efforts were made, investigators say they discovered that there was no credible threat to Osbourn High School.

Police worked with Osbourn staff to facilitate a normal dismissal following this announcement.

Detectives have not identified any suspects in this case.

