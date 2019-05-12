WASHINGTON — A bomb threat was reported to DC Police Thursday morning. The Sixth Division police substation at Pennsylvania Avenue and 27th Street Southeast recorded the threat.

A spokesperson for DC Police said the area was "canvassed with negative results."

Around 8:20 a.m. Officer Linda Allen received a call from an unavailable number. Allen identified the caller as male, and reported that he started the call with "I need to talk to your witness protection unit."

Allen informed the caller that the station was a patrol unit, and did not have a witness protection unit at the location he was calling.

"I asked the subject if he would give me more information and that I could direct him to the right unit," Allen said in her police report. "The subject stated that he did not want to give me that information."

Allen said the caller called her "sweetie," and she had to ask him to call her Officer Allen. The caller asked Allen to confirm if she was located at the police station at Pennsylvania Avenue, and she said she confirmed.

"The subject then stated 'there is a bomb in a dumpster on Pennsylania Avenue,' and hung up his end of the phone," Allen said.

See the full police report from Officer Allen below.

