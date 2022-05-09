Police: Body found in burning SUV in Northwest DC

DC Fire confirmed when units arrived they found an SUV fully engulfed in flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the burning car was found in the 500 block of Nicholson Street in Northwest D.C. just before 4:30 p.m.

DC Fire confirmed when units arrived they found an SUV fully engulfed in flames.

MPD reports that a body was found in the car but officials have no idea who the person was or how old they were when they died. There is no word on how the person died at this time.

Arson investigators are looking into the fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be available as they become available.