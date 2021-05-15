Man shot and killed outside night club in Bladensburg

Multiple shots were fired outside of the Mexico Lindo MXL Night Club just after 3 a.m., according to the Bladensburg police chief.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A man is dead after being shot outside of a nightclub in Bladensburg early Saturday morning, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired just after 3 a.m. outside of the Mexico Lindo MXL Night Club in the 5600 block of Annapolis Road, Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot as the club was closing for the night, according to Collington.

A Bladensburg police officer was working security when the incident occurred and was the first to respond, Collington said.

Bladensburg Police officers responded for the report of gunfire. Police say they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived and took over those efforts.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at that location.

No one else was hurt, police said.

The Bladensburg Police and Prince George's County Police Departments are investigating, police said.

Police have questioned several witnesses, according to Collington.

But investigators say they have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is the first homicide in Bladensburg this year, according to Collington, who said the town had none in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers who want to stay anonymous can call Crimes Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.