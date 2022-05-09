Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead

Police are still working to determine a motive for this shooting, and searching for suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead.

Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.

The chief said life-saving measures were performed until paramedics arrived, but the man died from his injuries on the scene. Police are still working to determine the motive in this shooting.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this case. No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A few hours after this shooting, Prince George's County Police were called to a deadly shooting in Hyattsville, which left a man dead.

The pair of shootings adds to a particularly violent Labor Day weekend in the county.