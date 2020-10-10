x
Cyclist without a helmet seriously injured after being hit by car in Gaithersburg

Detectives are investigating the reason for the collision.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A cyclist has been hospitalized following a collision with a car in Gaithersburg Friday evening. 

Montgomery County Police responded to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist and a 2000 Toyota Celica at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Friday near Sweet Autumn Drive. 

So far, police have revealed that the man on the bike, identified as Jose Lopez Hernandez, age 36, was not wearing a helmet and that his bicycle did not have reflective material.

Hernandez is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver, identified as Trevon Thacker, was not injured in the collision, police said.

Additional details about this crash were not immediately available. Safety advocates are warning drivers to stay alert on the roads as the seasons change and it begins to get darker earlier.

RELATED: 'My daughter never had a chance' | Mom of 15-year-old killed advocates for pedestrian safety

The circumstances surrounding this collision remain under investigation. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773- 6620. Callers may remain anonymous.

