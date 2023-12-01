Person in custody after CVS employee stabbed in robbery

Police said the female employee was stabbed in the shoulder.

BETHESDA, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was stabbed during an attempted robbery at a CVS in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 4 p.m. about a man who was attempting to rob the CVS at 7809 Wisconsin Ave. and stabbed a female employee in the process.

The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect is in custody, police said, but it wasn't immediately clear how he was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, and WUSA9 will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

