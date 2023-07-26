Police search for suspect in Prince George's Co. drive-by shooting

A woman was shot while sitting in her car in Beltsville early Wednesday morning.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot while sitting in her car early Wednesday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 10500 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they determined it was a drive-by shooting. Police say the woman was shot, and another car was also struck by gunfire. No one was in that car at the time.

Police say the woman who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and track down who opened fire. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

No additional information was immediately available.