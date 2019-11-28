ASHBURN, Va. — Residents in a Loudoun County neighborhood were told to shelter in place on Thanksgiving afternoon after police responded to a gunfire complaint.

Police said the situation happened in the 20200 block of Macglashan Terrace in the Belmont Greene Community at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday after reports of a shot fired through a neighbor's wall were called in.

Police said that a "disorderly subject" was alone in a house and they believe the possibility of a weapon was inside of the home.

Loudoun County Police confirm that the suspect, a 30-year-old male, is in custody and the barricade situation ended after five hours of negotiation.

Nearly a dozen neighbors, including the suspect's family, were evacuated to a neighboring school until the barricade situation was resolved.

There were no injuries involved during the situation. Police said charges are pending at this time.

Police advised residents to stay in their homes or avoid the area if they weren't home as authorities worked with the suspect.

