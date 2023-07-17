4 shot, including juvenile, in Southeast DC

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — At least four people were shot in Southeast D.C. on Monday night, including a juvenile, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 11:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast.

When officers responded, they located at least four people who had been shot.

The police department said that the victims were all conscious and breathing, but their current conditions weren't known.

One of the victims was a juvenile.

It wasn't clear what led up to the shooting. Police said they're still working to put the pieces together.

No suspect information was provided.

No other details were immediately available.

