Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice

A jury convicted a 25-year-old man on Wednesday in connection to a 2019 bank robbery in Silver Spring, Maryland where he made off with $4,780.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen.

Around 1 p.m., police were dispatched to the bank after receiving a report regarding the robbery that had just occurred. At the scene, detectives interviewed the bank teller, who described the suspect as a tall Black man wearing a construction vest and hospital mask (prior to the start of the pandemic). The teller says the suspect approached her window, handed her a folded piece of paper and advised her that his account number was on the paper and he wanted to withdraw his money from the account.

When the teller opened the piece of a paper, she observed it to be a note stating to give him all the money and not include any dye packs.

Police say the teller gave the suspect approximately $4,780 in cash and watched the suspect run out the front door of the bank.

A witness employee at the bank said the suspect ran towards Catoctin Drive, and that this same bank was robbed in 2016 by a suspect who matched the same physical description.

Multiple K-9 units responded to the bank, and a track was initiated, leading them to the area of Catoctin Drive where the track was then lost.

Trial evidence from Montgomery Co. bank robbery in 2019 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Further investigation revealed that Jhasir Devaux robbed the same bank on April 9, 2016. During this robbery, Devaux also passed a note to the teller demanding money. He robbed the bank and then was arrested and charged with the bank robbery as well as a carjacking. Devaux pleaded guilty to the bank robbery and carjacking and served jail time.

Authorities say Devaux has previously lived on Catamount Court, Silver Spring, M.D., where his grandmother currently lives. Catoctin Drive and Catamount Court intersect with each other. Police say this is also the area where the K-9 track ended and the employee witness last saw the suspect running towards after the robbery in 2019. Devaux matched the physical description of the bank robber provided by police.

WATCH NEXT:

On Aug. 9, 2019, detectives interviewed Devaux's grandmother, who advised that she had last seen him at her home in late July into early August 2019 and that he spent two nights with her. She also provided his cell phone number and stated she had spoken with him on that number as recently as Aug. 5, 2019.

Police obtained a search warrant for Devaux's cell phone records and found that it pinged a cell phone tower near the Sandy Spring bank during the time of the bank robbery.

Detectives were also able to identify Devaux's fingerprint on the note used in the bank robbery.

Devaux faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m.