x
Washington, DC

Crime

Man arrested after breaking into construction site at the vacant Australian Embassy Building

The man was arrested by US Secret Service and is in the custody of the Metropolitan Police Department.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — US Secret Service arrested a man that broke into the construction site at the vacant Australian Embassy Building on Saturday, according to agency officials. 

The Metropolitan Police Department transported the man into custody around 6 p.m., and he is being processed at an MPD facility, according to officials. 

At this time it is not known what charges the man may face or why he was at the embassy building.

Located at 1601 Massachusetts Ave, Northwest, the Australian Embassy has been without its country's workers in that building since 2019. 

Australia's embassy workers have been working at a temporary work site at the National Geographic Building.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the building is set to be completed in late 2021 and will cost Australia $270 million.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom from Secret Service and Metropolitan Police Department officials.

