Man on the run after attempting to abduct teen girl in Loudoun, sheriff says

Detectives say that the man grabbed the young woman, who was ultimately able to free herself.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police say that a teenage girl was the victim of an attempted abduction Tuesday while walking down the street in Round Hill, Virginia.

The incident happened as the young woman walked in the area of Main Street and High Street around 4:30 p.m., on Sept. 21 when a man pulled up in a blue/grey sedan and proceeded to ask if she had any gas money or knew anything about cars, according to police. Detectives say that the man then grabbed the victim, who was ultimately able to free herself.

The man was described by police as a Black male, 5’8”- 5’9” tall, and told the victim he was 18 years old. At the time, he was wearing a brown leather jacket and blue jeans, they said.

Detectives are now searching for any potential exterior surveillance camera video and ask anyone who may have been in the area around 4 p.m. who witnessed and suspicious activity to call 703-777-1021.