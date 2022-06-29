Police: Assisted living employee charged with thefts from post-surgery patients

Officers say Maritza Ramirez had an extensive pawn history dating back to 2015. Detectives believe that there may be even more victims.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An employee at Marian Assisted Living facility has been charged with multiple counts of theft and a theft scheme after police claim she stole items from someone who had undergone surgery and was in recovery.

The Montgomery County Department of Police says that the investigation began in March 2022 when officers were called to Marian Assisted Living facility on Georgia Avenue for a report of a theft at the facility.

The victim’s family discovered that while their family member had undergone surgery and recovery, multiple items of jewelry and a cell phone had gone missing from the secured bedroom.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect, Maritza Ramirez, 57, a 14-year-employee of the Assisted Living Center.

During the investigation, police found that Ramirez had an extensive pawning history dating all the way back to 2015. She allegedly stole such items as; fine jewelry such as wedding bands, diamond rings, gold pendants and gold necklaces, police said in a release.

From Sept. 2015 to April 2022, Ramirez reportedly pawned four wedding bands, 28 rings consisting of wedding, engagement and birthstone rings, 14 gold necklaces, eight pairs of earrings, 13 gold pendants, four gold bracelets and six purses.

Here are unique personal inscriptions of jewelry that were found by the police:

A gold bracelet with the inscription “Samantha 6-7-92”

A diamond ring with the inscription “G.L.G to H.C.E. 5-23-83”

A gold wedding band with the inscription “S.C.D. and M.A.K. 12-27-54”

A gold wedding band with the inscription “F.J.F. to C.M.D.”

A gold baby ring with the inscription “M.L.P.-J.A.G. 11-2-18”

Following a year-long investigation, detectives served a search and seizure warrant for Ramirez's residence. On May 24, police found evidence they say connects her to the thefts.

Police have charged Ramirez with one count of theft: $100 to under $1500, two counts of theft: $1500 to under $25,000, and two counts of theft scheme: $1500 to under $25,000.