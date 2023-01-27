Arson investigation underway in Compton Village after multiple cars set on fire

On Jan. 20, Fairfax County Fire says two cars went up in flames. Then on Jan. 27, less than a mile away, two more cars were set on fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTREVILLE, Va. — At least four cars have been set on fire, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in the last week.

On Jan. 20, at around 3 a.m., they responded to the intersection of Flomation Court and Compton Village Court. There they found two cars on fire. They told WUSA9 they believe the cars were intentionally set on fire.

Friday night there was still debris from the fire in the street.

Neighbors described the fire as sounding "like when fire shooters go up in the sky it was like that, then moments later it was like boom".

"I heard like three or four times like loud loud blast," said Satinder Kalso who also lives nearby.

He said the flames were at least 10 feet high, and he was worried it was going to spread to the trees and nearby homes.

Exactly one week later, on Jan. 27, emergency crews responded to Flamborough Road and Club Run Court, which is less than a mile away, and found two cars on fire. They also believe these cars were intentionally set on fire.

"It's pretty scary. Centreville looks really safe but then you see something like this happen and you're like is this really safe," questioned a neighbor.

No one was hurt during either fire.