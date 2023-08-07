Police: 51-year-old man arrested in connection to dog theft

Enrico Brown, a 51-year-old from Rockville, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Police are still searching for a suspect in the robbery itself.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A 51-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in an armed robbery on Monday that resulted in two dogs being stolen from their owner.

On Saturday, DC Police announced that Enrico Brown, a 51-year-old man from Rockville, had been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, as police are still searching for a suspect in the actual robbery itself. They released surveillance images of a man believed to be a suspect, and a car involved.

The two stolen French bulldogs, 1.5-year-old Uno and 5-month-old Cartier, were found safe and reunited with their family on Thursday.



According to investigators, on Monday at 10:28 p.m., a suspect approached a victim, who was walking their dog, at Maine Avenue Southwest and 7th Street Southwest at The Wharf. The suspect then attempted to take the dog and assaulted the victim, but after a failed attempt the suspect left the scene.

Around two minutes later, a car pulled up to the street corner, two suspects got out and approached a man walking his two dogs, in the unit block of V Street Southwest. One of the suspects then threatened the man with a gun, assaulted the victim, and then took the dogs. The suspects then left the scene in a car.